THE rugged splendour of the Black Mountains will be featured heavily in a new ITV drama starring Martin Clunes, which airs this Sunday at 9 p.m.
‘Out There’ features Clunes as a farmer who finds his land and his son under threat from the menace of county lines drug gangs.
Filmed in Llandovery and the Black Mountains, the show also features Andrew Serkis’s son, Louis Ashbourne Serkis.
A synopsis for the show explains, “Martin Clunes plays Nathan Williams, a man who runs a farm which has been in his family for generations, caught in a numbing rhythm of work and grief following the death of his wife, Sabine, two years previously.
"A single parent to teenager Johnny, played by Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Nathan is uniquely placed and possesses enough pent-up energy to take on the gangs that threaten to engulf his son.
"Consequently, he embarks on a personal journey that will take him ever further out of his comfort zone into a dark alternative world as he fights to protect his family, his homestead, and his legacy.”
With the brooding Black Mountains and the atmospheric and historical town of Landovery setting the scene, the show’s themes of urban problems engulfing the countryside are given the perfect canvas to paint a poignant picture of what happens when two worlds collide.
Local talent was used for much of the cast and crew and the show was produced with the support of the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.
Interim head of Creative Wales, Joedi Langley explained, “We're really pleased to have supported this production, which has a gripping storyline set against the backdrop of stunning Welsh filming locations.
"Through supporting productions filming in Wales, we are creating job opportunities for local crew, and, importantly, trainee opportunities for the next generation of Welsh creatives."