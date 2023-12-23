This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a warm start to the day with temperatures around 9°C. There's no chance of rain and it will be sunny, making for a pleasant morning.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 9°C. Although it will remain dry, the sky will turn cloudy.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, temperatures will rise slightly to 11°C. The sky will be cloudy, similar to this afternoon.
As we move into tomorrow afternoon, the temperature will hold steady at 11°C. However, we can expect some scattered showers.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a temperature range from 5°C to 10°C. We can anticipate a mix of sun and clouds, with some scattered showers.
