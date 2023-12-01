This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature will be a cool -1°C.

There will be no chance of rain and the skies will be clear and sunny.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 0°C.

The sun will continue to shine brightly with no precipitation expected.

Tomorrow morning, the weather conditions will be similar to today.

The temperature will again hover around -1°C.

The sky will remain clear with the sun shining brightly.

However, the afternoon will bring a change.

The temperature will rise slightly to 1°C.

The sunny spells will give way to a cloudy sky.

There will still be no rain, making for a dry day overall.

Looking ahead at the general trends for the next few days, the temperature will fluctuate between 0°C and 4°C.

There will be scattered showers, so keep your umbrellas handy.

The average temperature for the upcoming days will be 4°C.

Despite the rain, the cool temperatures will persist.

This article was automatically generated