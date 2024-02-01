This morning in Abergavenny, we're starting off with a cool 3°C.
It's a sunny start to the day with no sign of any rain.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a cool 5°C.
Again, we're looking at clear skies with no precipitation expected.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, we're expecting a significant increase in temperature to a warmer 10°C.
It will be a cloudy start to the day, contrasting with today's sunny conditions.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will remain constant at 10°C.
The cloud cover will continue, with the possibility of it becoming very cloudy.
For the rest of the week, we're looking at a consistent temperature of 10°C.
The general trend suggests a continuation of cloudy conditions.
So, keep your jackets close by and enjoy the cool conditions.
