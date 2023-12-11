This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 8°C with clear skies.
There's no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrellas at home.
By the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 7°C.
The skies will remain clear, promising a sunny end to the day.
Moving on to tomorrow morning, the temperature will stay consistent at 8°C.
The morning will be clear with no rain forecasted.
By the afternoon, we can expect scattered showers with the temperature holding steady at 8°C.
In terms of the general trend for the next few days, the temperature will remain constant at 4°C.
We can expect a mix of sun and scattered showers during this period.
So, keep your raincoats handy just in case.
This article was automatically generated