This morning in Abergavenny, expect a chilly start to the day with temperatures around -1°C.

There will be no chance of rain and the skies will be clear.

Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to a cool 1°C.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the sky.

Again, there will be no rain to worry about.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly warmer with temperatures around 3°C.

However, scattered showers will make their appearance.

In the afternoon, the temperature will remain at 3°C.

The rain will continue, so make sure to carry an umbrella if you're heading out.

For the next few days, the temperature will stay constant at 1°C.

Expect heavy snowfall during this period.

So, prepare for a wintry few days ahead in Abergavenny.

