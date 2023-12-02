This morning in Abergavenny, expect a chilly start to the day with temperatures around -1°C.
There will be no chance of rain and the skies will be clear.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to a cool 1°C.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the sky.
Again, there will be no rain to worry about.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly warmer with temperatures around 3°C.
However, scattered showers will make their appearance.
In the afternoon, the temperature will remain at 3°C.
The rain will continue, so make sure to carry an umbrella if you're heading out.
For the next few days, the temperature will stay constant at 1°C.
Expect heavy snowfall during this period.
So, prepare for a wintry few days ahead in Abergavenny.
This article was automatically generated