Abergavenny will start off with a bright morning on the 15th of November, 2023.

The temperature will be a pleasant 8°C.

There will be no precipitation to disrupt your morning routine.

As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will remain consistent at 8°C.

The skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, but still, no rain is expected.

The weather will take a turn on the 16th of November, 2023.

Tomorrow morning will be cooler, with temperatures dropping to 5°C.

Scattered showers will be present, so don't forget your umbrella.

The afternoon will continue to be cool at 5°C, and the rain will persist.

In the following days, we can expect a general trend of temperatures fluctuating between 5°C and 10°C.

There will be a mix of sun and rain, so be prepared for a bit of everything.

