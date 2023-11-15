Abergavenny will start off with a bright morning on the 15th of November, 2023.
The temperature will be a pleasant 8°C.
There will be no precipitation to disrupt your morning routine.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will remain consistent at 8°C.
The skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, but still, no rain is expected.
The weather will take a turn on the 16th of November, 2023.
Tomorrow morning will be cooler, with temperatures dropping to 5°C.
Scattered showers will be present, so don't forget your umbrella.
The afternoon will continue to be cool at 5°C, and the rain will persist.
In the following days, we can expect a general trend of temperatures fluctuating between 5°C and 10°C.
There will be a mix of sun and rain, so be prepared for a bit of everything.
