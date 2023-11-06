In Abergavenny, this morning will be sunny with a temperature of 8°C.
There's no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, the sun will continue to shine.
The temperature will remain steady at 8°C.
Again, there's no need to worry about rain.
Tomorrow morning, you can expect a slight change.
It will be cloudy with sunny spells and a cooler temperature of 7°C.
Still, there's no rain forecasted.
As we move into the afternoon, the sun will make a return.
The temperature will rise slightly to 8°C.
No rain is expected.
Looking ahead, the general trend for the next few days shows a temperature range between 7°C and 8°C.
Scattered showers are expected, so keep your umbrella handy.
Despite the rain, the temperature will remain steady at 8°C.
This article was automatically generated