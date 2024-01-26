Abergavenny is set to enjoy a pleasant morning today.
Expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 4°C.
There's no chance of rain so it's going to be a dry start to the day.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 5°C.
Again, there's no sign of any rain, so it's going to be a dry afternoon as well.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it's going to be a bit cooler than today with temperatures around 3°C.
The sky will be cloudy, but there's no chance of rain.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 5°C.
The clouds will stick around, but it will remain dry.
As for the weather for the rest of the week, it's looking fairly consistent.
Temperatures will hover around 5-6°C.
It's going to be quite cloudy, but dry.
So, all in all, a fairly mild week ahead in Abergavenny.
This article was automatically generated