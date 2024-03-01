This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 2°C.
Scattered showers are likely, so don't forget your umbrella if you're heading out.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to 3°C.
The chance of rain decreases, but it's still a possibility, so keep that umbrella handy.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler than today with temperatures around 1°C.
The good news is that there's no rain expected, so you can leave the umbrella at home.
As we move into the afternoon, temperatures will increase to 4°C.
Again, there's no rain forecast, so it should be a dry day overall.
As for the weather for the rest of the week, temperatures will remain steady at 3°C.
There's no rain in the forecast, so it looks like we're in for a dry spell.
That's all for now, stay tuned for more updates.
This article was automatically generated