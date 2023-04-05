THE Sealed Knot will be laying siege to Monmouth this May Bank Holiday - exactly 375 years to the month after Oliver Cromwell stayed in the town.
The Sunday April 30 to Monday May 1 Civil Wat re-enactment takes place at Monmouth Showground, and marks a return visit from the country’s oldest battle reenactment group, who were founded in 1968 by Old Monmothian military historian, Brigadier Peter Young, and were here in 2014 to mark the 400th anniversary of Monmouth School.
A spokesperson said: “Enter our authentic 17th Century encampment as we bring the siege of Monmouth to life.
“Meet the soldiers and discover what it might have been like in the army camp during the English civil war.
“The day finishes with a re-enactment of the Siege of Monmouth where the Parliament and Royalist forces battle for control of Monmouth.
“From the food being cooked in camp to the drill of the armies before the battle with pike, musket, drums, horse and cannon, enjoy a fun day out for all the family as you watch the clash of arms between Royalist and Parliament.
“With food traders and beer tent onsite as well as many local stalls, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this May Day weekend.”
Parliamentary members of the Sealed Knot will also stand guard at Monnow Bridge, dressed up in full costume, to repel Royalists.
The Civil War caused tumult in the town, Monmouth Castle changing hands three times before finally falling to the Parliamentarians in 1645.
Oliver Cromwell stayed in the town on May 10-11 1648 on his way to the siege of Chepstow Castle during the Second Civil War.
The event exactly 375 years on from his visit will include a Living History Village with a variety of displays such as:
• Close up on a cannon
• Domestic life in the period
• Cavalry
• Scribe and pen making
• Portrait Artist
• Life of a soldier
• The household
• A trader and well-off pikeman
• Musketeers
• Cooking
• Games
• Musicians
• Hurdle and gabion making
Entry is £15 per family, price including two adults and three children.
Adults are £5, concessions £3.