The Red Lion, a traditional family-friendly pub, is to close in March.
In the small village of Llangynidr, 4 miles west of Crickhowell and 9 miles south-east of Brecon, The Red Lion has announced via Facebook that they will cease trading, and thanked customers for their support over the past 16 years.
In the post, The Red Lion said: “Sadly, we will cease trading on Sunday 17th March. We would like to thank everyone for their support over the last 16 years, through the good and the bad times. We couldn’t have done it without you.”
They are hoping that people will join them to say a final goodbye on the 17th of March between 3pm and 11pm.
The Brecon and Radnor Express have contacted the pub to establish if the pub will remain permanently closed, or if new management are set to take over.