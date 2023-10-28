This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a temperature of 11°C.
There's a chance of scattered showers with a total precipitation of 2mm.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 11°C.
The likelihood of scattered showers increases, with a total precipitation of 10mm expected.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop slightly to 10°C.
The chance of scattered showers continues, but with less precipitation at 1mm.
In the afternoon, the temperature will hold steady at 10°C.
Scattered showers are still in the forecast, with a total precipitation of 2mm.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the general trend indicates a consistent temperature of 10°C.
Scattered showers are expected, with a total precipitation of 3mm.
It's going to be a cool and wet few days in Abergavenny, so keep those umbrellas handy!
