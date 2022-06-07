Pupils celebrate Queen’s Jubilee with outdoor party

Students at Llantilio Pertholey Church in Wales Primary school got in the Jubilee spirit last week with a day of celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Pupils have been busy learning all about Queen Elizabeth’s reign over the last few weeks and held a special event in front of VIP guests including former Abergavenny Mayor Tudor Thomas on Friday (May 27).

Wearing hand-made commemorative hats, students enjoyed a Jubilee-themed lunch outside in the sun before taking part in a number of activities and Jubilee-themed games including croquet, marbles country dancing along with planting seeds for commemorative trees to mark the Jubilee.

Students then stood for photographs with a life-sized cut-out of the Queen in the school reception area, and also took part in a Jubilee quiz.

As part of the celebrations students decorated 120 crowns and four pupils joined head teacher Helen King in visiting the Monmouthshire Transport Depot where they delivered the crowns - each with an individual message inside.

The crowns were delivered to local residents who receive ‘Meals and Wheels’ this week along with an afternoon tea including cream scones to help them feel more part of the celebrations.

Headteacher Helen King (centre) with pupils delivering crowns to Monmouthshire Transport Depot ( Pic from Llantilio Pertholey CiW Primary )

Lalntilio Pertholey CiW School Head Teacher, Helen King said: “We have had a wonderful time learning about Queen Elizabeth and celebrating her long reign.

‘‘It was great to welcome some VIP guests to our school celebrations, all the students enjoyed themselves and our guests also said how enjoyable the day was.”