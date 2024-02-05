Port St Mary Commissioners has announced its increasing its rates by 2.5 percent.
It will be levied at 395.65 pennies in the pound and the local authority says its created a ‘budget of practicality’ by keeping the rate as low as possible.
The commissioners say a number of factors had to be taken into consideration, including the charge increase at the civic amenity site and the Energy from Waste Plant, salaries and future projects.
It also has more than £21,000 in unpaid rates and those people are being ‘pursued’ by Treasury.