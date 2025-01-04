POLICE are appealing for information to locate missing 40-year-old Jamie Morgan who was last seen in the village of Llanarth, between Abergavenny and Raglan.
Anyone seeing him should report the sighting on 999 but are advised to not approach him.
Jamie, who also has links to Monmouth, has been missing since just after mid-day on Friday, January 3.
He is described as around 5ft 9ins tall, of stocky build with dark, thinning hair and grey goatee beard; he also has tattoos on both arms.
he was last known to be wearing a white hoodie, a blue jumper, a black coat, black shorts and a blue scarf with stars on it.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “If you see Jamie, please do not approach him and the public are advised instead call 999.
“Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact us at gwent.police.uk, sending a direct message to us on social media or by calling 101 and quoting log reference 2500002822.
“Jamie is also asked to contact us to confirm he is safe and well.”