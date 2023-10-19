This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of sun and scattered showers. The temperature will be a comfortable 14°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will slightly drop to 13°C. Scattered showers will continue, so keep your umbrella handy.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 13°C. However, anticipate more rainfall.
By tomorrow afternoon, the temperature will drop to 10°C. The rain will continue, making it a cooler and wetter day than today.
As we look at the general trend for the next few days, temperatures will hover around 10°C. Expect a mix of sun and scattered showers.
This article was automatically generated