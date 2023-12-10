This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start with a temperature of 8°C.
There will be some scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 10°C.
The showers will have moved on, leaving a dry afternoon.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 8°C.
However, it will be a dry morning with no rain expected.
The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 8°C.
There will be a mix of sun and clouds, making it a pleasant day overall.
For the next few days, the general trend will be cool with temperatures ranging from 5°C to 8°C.
Expect some scattered showers throughout this period.
Keep warm and stay dry!
This article was automatically generated