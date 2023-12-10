This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start with a temperature of 8°C.

There will be some scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 10°C.

The showers will have moved on, leaving a dry afternoon.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 8°C.

However, it will be a dry morning with no rain expected.

The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 8°C.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds, making it a pleasant day overall.

For the next few days, the general trend will be cool with temperatures ranging from 5°C to 8°C.

Expect some scattered showers throughout this period.

Keep warm and stay dry!

