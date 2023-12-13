This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with a temperature of 6°C.
Cloudy with sunny spells, there will be no rain to disrupt your morning routine.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 4°C.
The sun will continue to shine, and the chance of rain remains low.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly cooler at 5°C.
It will be a bit cloudier compared to today, but still no rain is expected.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 6°C.
The cloud cover will increase, making it a bit darker than the morning.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the temperature will range between 6°C and 9°C.
The general trend will be cloudy, but no rain is expected.
The maximum temperature will be 9°C.
This article was automatically generated