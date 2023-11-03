This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature will be around 9°C.
There will be no chance of rain.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will remain constant at 9°C.
Again, there will be no precipitation.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be the same as today at 9°C.
However, scattered showers are expected.
In the afternoon, the temperature will continue to stay at 9°C.
The amount of rain will decrease slightly.
In the next few days, the general trend shows a steady temperature of 8°C.
There will be minimal rainfall.
This article was automatically generated