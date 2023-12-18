This morning in Abergavenny, it will be a warm 10°C with no chance of rain.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C.
There will be scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella!
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be similar to today with a temperature of 10°C.
However, expect moderate rain in the morning.
By the afternoon, the temperature will drop to a cooler 7°C, but the rain will have cleared up.
In general, the temperature for tomorrow will range from a minimum of 7°C to a maximum of 10°C.
Over the next few days, the weather in Abergavenny will be quite consistent.
Expect cloudy skies and temperatures around 10°C.
The minimum and maximum temperatures will be 8°C and 10°C respectively.
