This morning in Abergavenny, it will be a warm 10°C with no chance of rain.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C.

There will be scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella!

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be similar to today with a temperature of 10°C.

However, expect moderate rain in the morning.

By the afternoon, the temperature will drop to a cooler 7°C, but the rain will have cleared up.

In general, the temperature for tomorrow will range from a minimum of 7°C to a maximum of 10°C.

Over the next few days, the weather in Abergavenny will be quite consistent.

Expect cloudy skies and temperatures around 10°C.

The minimum and maximum temperatures will be 8°C and 10°C respectively.

This article was automatically generated