This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of sun and clouds.
With a consistent temperature of 7°C, it will be a bit cool.
There's no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 7°C.
Again, it will be cloudy with sunny spells.
No rain is expected, making for a dry day overall.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will rise slightly to 8°C.
The sky will be a bit foggy, a change from today's sun and clouds.
By tomorrow afternoon, the temperature will increase to 11°C.
However, scattered showers are expected.
So, don't forget your umbrella when heading out!
As for the general trend for the next few days, the temperature will remain constant at 5°C.
The sky will be mostly sunny.
All in all, it seems like a calm and cool week ahead in Abergavenny.
This article was automatically generated