This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of sun and clouds.
The temperature will be around 4°C.
There's no indication of rain, so it'll be a dry start to the day.
Moving into the afternoon, the sun will take over.
The temperature will rise slightly to 6°C.
Again, no rain is expected, making it a pleasant, dry day overall.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it'll be a bit warmer than today with temperatures around 9°C.
It will be a cloudy start to the day.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 10°C.
Despite the clouds, there's no rain expected.
In terms of the general trend for the next few days, temperatures will remain constant at around 11°C.
It seems that the cloudy conditions will persist, but without any rain forecasted.
Overall, it looks like a period of calm and stable conditions for Abergavenny.
