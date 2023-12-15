This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of sun and clouds.

The temperature will be around 4°C.

There's no indication of rain, so it'll be a dry start to the day.

Moving into the afternoon, the sun will take over.

The temperature will rise slightly to 6°C.

Again, no rain is expected, making it a pleasant, dry day overall.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it'll be a bit warmer than today with temperatures around 9°C.

It will be a cloudy start to the day.

As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 10°C.

Despite the clouds, there's no rain expected.

In terms of the general trend for the next few days, temperatures will remain constant at around 11°C.

It seems that the cloudy conditions will persist, but without any rain forecasted.

Overall, it looks like a period of calm and stable conditions for Abergavenny.

This article was automatically generated