This morning in Abergavenny, it will be quite cool with a temperature of 5°C.
The skies will be very cloudy, but there won't be any rain to worry about.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 5°C.
The sky will lighten up a bit, becoming cloudy with sunny spells.
Again, there's no need to bring an umbrella as there will be no rain.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit chillier than today with a temperature of 2°C.
The sun will be out, providing a bright start to the day.
However, as we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a more comfortable 8°C.
The skies will become cloudy once again, but just like today, there's no rain in the forecast.
In terms of the general trend for the rest of the week, temperatures will fluctuate between a low of 5°C and a high of 9°C.
The skies will continue to be predominantly cloudy.
So, while it might not be the warmest week, at least it will be a dry one.
