This morning in Abergavenny, we are expecting a mix of sun and clouds.
The temperature will be around 8°C.
There is no chance of rain for the morning hours.
Moving into the afternoon, the conditions will remain the same.
The temperature will rise slightly to 9°C.
Again, no rain is expected for the afternoon.
Looking at tomorrow morning, the temperature will be the same as today at 8°C.
However, there will be a change in the conditions with a chance of scattered showers.
By tomorrow afternoon, the showers will have moved on and it will be sunny.
The temperature will remain at 8°C, making it a cool day overall.
As for the general trend over the next few days, temperatures will range between 6°C and 8°C.
There will be some rain, so keep your umbrellas handy.
The overall temperature will be around 8°C.
This article was automatically generated