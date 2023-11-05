This morning in Abergavenny, we are expecting a mix of sun and clouds.

The temperature will be around 8°C.

There is no chance of rain for the morning hours.

Moving into the afternoon, the conditions will remain the same.

The temperature will rise slightly to 9°C.

Again, no rain is expected for the afternoon.

Looking at tomorrow morning, the temperature will be the same as today at 8°C.

However, there will be a change in the conditions with a chance of scattered showers.

By tomorrow afternoon, the showers will have moved on and it will be sunny.

The temperature will remain at 8°C, making it a cool day overall.

As for the general trend over the next few days, temperatures will range between 6°C and 8°C.

There will be some rain, so keep your umbrellas handy.

The overall temperature will be around 8°C.

This article was automatically generated