This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 10°C.

The sky will be cloudy, but no rain is anticipated.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C.

Again, no rain is expected and the sky will be cloudy with sunny spells.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be a bit cooler than today with temperatures around 8°C.

The morning will be cloudy with sunny spells, similar to today.

In the afternoon, temperatures will drop to around 5°C.

The sky will continue to be a mix of sun and clouds, and we can expect scattered showers.

Over the next few days, the general trend shows a further drop in temperatures.

The minimum temperature will be around 2°C and the maximum will be around 4°C.

The sky will remain mostly cloudy during this period.

