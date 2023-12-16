This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 10°C.
Cloud cover will be significant, but no rain is anticipated.
As we move into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to a high of 11°C.
Clouds will continue to dominate the sky, but again, no rain is expected.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop a bit to 8°C.
The sky will remain mostly cloudy, similar to today.
By the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 10°C.
Clouds will still be present, but no rain is in the forecast.
In general, for the next few days, temperatures will hover between 8°C and 10°C.
Cloudy skies will be the norm, with a chance of scattered showers.
Despite the cloud cover, no significant rainfall is expected.
So, keep your coats handy, but you can probably leave the umbrella at home.
This article was automatically generated