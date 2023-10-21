This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 8°C.
There will be a chance of scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will slightly rise to around 9°C.
The chance of rain will decrease, giving way to drier conditions.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, temperatures will be similar to today with a forecast of around 9°C.
There will be no rain in sight, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
By the afternoon, temperatures will increase to a slightly warmer 11°C.
Again, no rain is expected, making for a dry day overall.
In terms of the general trend for the next few days, we can expect consistent temperatures around 10°C.
There will be a chance of scattered showers throughout the week, so keep that in mind for your outdoor plans.
This article was automatically generated