This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 11°C.
The sky is cloudy, but there's no sign of rain.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 9°C.
It will remain dry, but the sky will be a mix of sun and clouds.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, we can expect similar conditions to today.
The temperature will be a bit cooler at 9°C and the sky will be mostly cloudy.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will continue to decrease slightly to 8°C.
The sky will be a mix of sun and clouds, but there's no chance of rain.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a slight decrease in temperature, with a minimum of 9°C and a maximum of 11°C.
The sky will continue to be a mix of sun and clouds, with no rain expected.
This article was automatically generated