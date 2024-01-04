This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 5°C with a mix of sun and clouds.
There's no sign of rain, so your morning commute should be a smooth one.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 6°C.
Cloudy skies will continue, but there's a chance of scattered showers.
Now, let's talk about tomorrow's forecast.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will remain steady at 5°C.
It will be a bit cloudier compared to today, but no rain is expected.
In the afternoon, the temperature will stay the same.
The clouds will persist, but it will remain dry.
Looking ahead at the next few days, the temperature will fluctuate between 1°C and 3°C.
The skies will be mostly clear with some sunny spells.
That's all for now. Stay tuned for more updates.
This article was automatically generated