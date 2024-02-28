This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 6°C.
The sky will be cloudy with no chance of rain.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 9°C.
There will be scattered showers, so keep your umbrella handy.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will remain steady at 6°C.
The sky will be a mix of sun and rain, similar to today's afternoon conditions.
However, the afternoon will be slightly cooler with temperatures dropping to 5°C.
Scattered showers will continue into the afternoon.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will hover around 2 to 3°C.
Expect a mix of sun and moderate snow.
Overall, the upcoming days will be cool with a mix of sun, rain, and snow.
