This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 9°C.
There's no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 10°C.
Expect scattered showers, so don't forget your raincoat if you're heading out.
Moving on to tomorrow morning, it will be quite a bit cooler than today with a temperature of 4°C.
Again, there's no chance of rain, so it's another dry start to the day.
In the afternoon, the temperature will increase slightly to 5°C.
The skies will remain clear, so it's a perfect day to enjoy some sunshine.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the temperature will fluctuate between a low of 4°C and a high of 8°C.
It will be cloudy with sunny spells throughout the week.
The temperature will remain steady at around 8°C.
So, it's a relatively calm and cool week ahead in Abergavenny.
This article was automatically generated