This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures averaging around 10°C.
It will be cloudy with a bit of rain, so don't forget your umbrella.
As we move into the afternoon, temperatures will drop slightly to around 7°C.
The clouds will remain but the rain will have moved on, leaving a dry afternoon.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be cooler than today with temperatures around 7°C.
Again, it will be a cloudy start to the day but without any rain to speak of.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to around 9°C.
The clouds will give way to scattered showers, so keep that umbrella close by.
As for the general trend over the next few days, temperatures will remain fairly steady.
Expect a minimum of 9°C and a maximum of 10°C.
The skies will be a mix of sun and rain, so be prepared for changeable conditions.
