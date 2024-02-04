This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a temperature of 10°C. The skies will be cloudy, but no rain is expected.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will slightly decrease to 9°C. The cloud cover will continue, but still no sign of rain.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit cooler at 8°C. The cloud cover will persist.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 9°C. The cloud cover will continue, but no rain is expected.
As for the general trend for the next few days, temperatures will range between 6°C and 10°C. Cloudy skies will be the norm.
This article was automatically generated