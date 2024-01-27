This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 3°C.
The skies will be cloudy, but no precipitation is expected.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a maximum of 5°C.
The cloudy conditions will persist, and again, no rain is expected.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the conditions will be slightly warmer than today with temperatures of around 6°C.
The skies will remain cloudy, and there is no chance of rain.
By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will increase to a high of 9°C.
The clouds will give way to sunny spells, providing a pleasant change from the morning.
As for the rest of the week, the general trend shows temperatures will hover between 7°C and 9°C.
Expect scattered showers throughout the week.
Despite the rain, the temperature will remain constant at 9°C.
