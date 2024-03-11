IZZY Hammond, daughter of local resident Richard, is to join her famous father as a presenter on motoring social channel DriveTribe.
Founded by the iconic trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, DriveTribe is billed as the 'ultimate destination for individuals who share an insatiable love for cars, motorcycles, and the open road'.
In the past six months, the channel has expanded its talent roster and now welcomes two exciting additions former Top Gear Stig and renowned stunt driver, Ben Collins, and Izzy Hammond, upcoming personality in the world of social media and daughter of Richard. They now join established presenters Mike Fernie and Richard Hammond on the channel.
DriveTribe’s initial collaboration with Ben Collins proved immensely successful, with Ben's videos garnering over 1.6 million views and 30 million impressions.
Izzy Hammond made a dynamic entrance onto the DriveTribe scene in October 2023, embarking on an off-roading adventure alongside her father in the powerful Ram TRX. Her debut left an undeniable mark, amassing over 4 million views and 53 million impressions, with comments calling for to see more of Izzy.
Dave Murdoch, DriveTribe's Managing Director, expressed genuine excitement about the duo joining the team, stating, "Ben Collins is an undeniable icon in the automotive world, seamlessly transitioning into an engaging and charismatic presenter since shedding The Stig’s helmet. Izzy Hammond brings a refreshing presence to our platform that resonates with both our team and viewers. We're eager to see the fresh, new content our new additions will bring to the channel.”
“Since her debut, Izzy has injected a fresh perspective into the automotive world. Her relatable charm and genuine demeanour have quickly endeared her to our audience, making her a cherished presenter on the DriveTribe channel."
In response, Izzy Hammond echoed this enthusiasm for her new role as a DriveTribe presenter saying “I’m thrilled to bring a unique perspective to the DriveTribe channel. It’s exciting to engage with a diverse audience, especially those who may not be deeply knowledgeable about cars”.
Ben Collins, also excited for this new chapter stated “I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with the DriveTribe team in various capacities for many years, and I’m thrilled to deepen my connections with them as a permanent presenter on the channel”
Stay tuned for more captivating content featuring Izzy and Ben alongside Mike and Richard, on both the DriveTribe channel and the sister channel, More DriveTribe.