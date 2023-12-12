This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 8°C.
The skies will be cloudy, and there is no chance of rain.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 8°C.
However, scattered showers are expected to make an appearance.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop slightly to 6°C.
The day will start off cloudy with sunny spells, but there won't be any rain.
By the afternoon, the temperature will decrease further to 4°C.
The skies will clear up and it will be a sunny afternoon with no chance of rain.
The trend for the next few days shows that the temperature will remain constant at 5°C.
The skies will be a mix of sun and clouds.
No rain is predicted for the next few days.
This article was automatically generated