This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 2°C with no chance of rain.
The fog is quite dense, so visibility might be a bit low.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 3°C.
Again, there's no chance of rain.
The sky will be cloudy, making for a rather grey day overall.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be colder than today with the temperature dropping to -1°C.
There's still no chance of rain.
The sky will be a mix of sun and clouds, a change from today's fog and cloud cover.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 1°C.
The sky will remain a mix of sun and clouds, and there's still no chance of rain.
For the next few days, the general trend shows a steady temperature around 0°C.
The sky will continue to be a mix of sun and clouds.
No rain is expected in the forecast.
Overall, it's going to be a cool few days in Abergavenny.
This article was automatically generated