This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 2°C with no chance of rain.

The fog is quite dense, so visibility might be a bit low.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 3°C.

Again, there's no chance of rain.

The sky will be cloudy, making for a rather grey day overall.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be colder than today with the temperature dropping to -1°C.

There's still no chance of rain.

The sky will be a mix of sun and clouds, a change from today's fog and cloud cover.

In the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 1°C.

The sky will remain a mix of sun and clouds, and there's still no chance of rain.

For the next few days, the general trend shows a steady temperature around 0°C.

The sky will continue to be a mix of sun and clouds.

No rain is expected in the forecast.

Overall, it's going to be a cool few days in Abergavenny.

