SOME 300 festive sprinters and joggers braved the icy rain to put their festive feet forward in the annual Monmouth Santa Fun Run this morning (Sunday, December 2).
Assorted Santas, elves, gifts and snowmen gathered at Monnow Bridge for the off at 10am, heading up the high street to the top of town, then left and a loop back across Vauxhall fields.
The Spirit of Monmouth Running Club-organised event was sponsored by Welsh Water, Monmouth MOT Centre, Off Centre Theatre and Dans Clearview Window and Conservatory Cleaning Services.
All profits from the run are going to this year's chosen charity, Mind Monmouthshire.