Abergavenny's White Castle Vineyard were awarded the regional trophy, naming them the 'Best in Wales' at a sparkling award ceremony on Friday, July 7.
The WineGB Awards is a prestigious industry competition that recognises quality winemakers from across the United Kingdom. The awards aim to “send out a positive message of the quality, consistency and variety of our [the nation's] wines”.
Following a record number of entries, White Castle Vineyard walked away with a Gold for their Pinot Noir Reserve 2021, in addition to a further three Bronze Awards.
The award luncheon was laid on for all those who won gold awards in this year’s WineGB Awards – a prestigious industry competition. However, the regional trophy was a surprise revealed at the event.
Robb Merchant MBE and owner of White Castle vineyard, expressed his utter delight, saying: “Winning gold with our Pinot Noir Précoce Reserve 2021 was the first Gold medal we have won in the WineGB wine awards, that was a great feeling. To be runner up in the Best Pinot Noir Producer was a major achievement. However to win the Regional producers award for the third year in row underpins our desire to produce our wines with quality & provenance as the drivers . It is another great accolade for the vineyard.”