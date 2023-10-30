This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a temperature of 10°C.
There's a chance of scattered showers, with about 2mm of rainfall predicted.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 10°C.
The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells, and there's no rain expected.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be the same as today at 10°C.
There's no rain forecasted for the morning.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C.
Scattered showers are expected, with around 3mm of rainfall.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a minimum temperature of 8°C and a maximum of 10°C.
The overall temperature will be around 10°C.
Expect some scattered showers throughout the period.
This article was automatically generated