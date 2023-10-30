This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a temperature of 10°C.

There's a chance of scattered showers, with about 2mm of rainfall predicted.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 10°C.

The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells, and there's no rain expected.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be the same as today at 10°C.

There's no rain forecasted for the morning.

In the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C.

Scattered showers are expected, with around 3mm of rainfall.

Over the next few days, the general trend shows a minimum temperature of 8°C and a maximum of 10°C.

The overall temperature will be around 10°C.

Expect some scattered showers throughout the period.

This article was automatically generated