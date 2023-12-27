This morning in Abergavenny, expect a warm start to the day with an average temperature of 10°C.
There will be moderate rain, so make sure to carry an umbrella if you're stepping out.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will slightly decrease to 9°C.
The chance of scattered showers continues, so it might be a good idea to keep that raincoat handy.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit cooler at 8°C.
There will be less rain compared to today, so it might be a bit drier.
By the afternoon, the temperature will remain at 8°C.
The chance of scattered showers persists, so don't put away that umbrella just yet.
As we move into the next few days, the general trend shows a slight drop in temperature.
Expect a minimum temperature of 5°C and a maximum of 6°C.
Overall, it seems like Abergavenny will be experiencing a mix of rain and sunshine over the next few days.
So, keep your rain gear handy and enjoy the cooler temperatures.
This article was automatically generated