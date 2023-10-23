This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 9°C.

The skies will be clear with no chance of rain.

Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to 11°C.

However, scattered showers are expected, so keep an umbrella handy.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will remain steady at 9°C.

Again, there will be no rain to start the day.

By the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 10°C.

There is a chance of light rain, so plan accordingly.

As for the general trend over the next few days, temperatures will hover around 10°C.

Scattered showers will continue to be a common sight.

So, keep that raincoat close by!

This article was automatically generated