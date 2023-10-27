This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a temperature of 10°C.
Scattered showers are likely, so keep your umbrellas handy.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain at 10°C.
The chance of rain decreases slightly, but it's still a good idea to be prepared for a bit of a drizzle.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be the same as today at 10°C.
The good news is that there will be no rain to start the day.
However, by the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C.
Unfortunately, the rain will return, and it could be heavier than today's showers.
As for the general trend over the next few days, the temperature will hover around 9°C.
Scattered showers will continue to be a common feature.
So, don't forget your raincoat when you step out.
That's all for now, stay tuned for more updates.
This article was automatically generated