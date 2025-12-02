A scheme to develop 20 affordable homes north of Tai Newyddion at Penisarwaun which prompted local concerns over its size and need will be considered by planners.
Gwynedd Council has received an application for the development of pasture land by Paul MacLennan (MacLennan Construction Limited) through the agent Neil Foxall (NJPlanning Ltd).
Developers say it will provide 20, 100 per cent affordable units and make “a positive contribution to the housing needs of the area…”
The application includes access, parking and landscaping.
The scheme has already attracted some dissenters; a total of 24 owner-occupier responses have been received.
Developers met with locals to hear views including the impact of the development on the existing highway, access in and out of the village and a lack of pedestrian access.
Residents disagreed there is a need for the homes.
Some felt that unless the proposed residents of the homes were from Penisarwaun, or had a connection with the village, “they would not be supported”.
Cllr Elwyn Jones gave a formal objection, “specifically in relation to its scale”.
The report includes two main points that there is “no evidence that so many houses were required” and “the site access comes out on to a very congested country road”.
Developers contested the view there was “no evidence” so many houses were required, on the basis that the housing need data came “directly from the councillor’s council department”.
The applicants said they had taken into account locals’ views, and plans had changed to include footpaths and further parking.
The developers also noted “a couple of positive response” in favour of the new accommodation” including bringing “new life and energy to the community” and “ensuring that families with ties to the area can remain within the Welsh-speaking community”.
The development would include one bedroom flats, two, two bedroom bungalows and three bedroom houses.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.