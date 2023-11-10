This morning in Abergavenny, expect a temperature of 7°C with scattered showers.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain at 7°C.
The sky will clear up, and there will be no sign of rain.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop slightly to 5°C.
It will be a sunny start to the day with no chance of rain.
By the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 7°C.
The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells.
Looking ahead, the general trend for the next few days shows a minimum temperature of 6°C and a maximum of 11°C.
Expect a mix of sun and scattered showers.
