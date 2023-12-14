This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool and foggy start to the day with temperatures around 6°C.
No rain is anticipated, providing a dry yet misty start to the day.
Moving into the afternoon, the fog will lift and give way to clear skies.
The temperature will remain steady at 6°C, ensuring a consistent feel throughout the day.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, temperatures will dip slightly to a cooler 4°C.
The sky will be a mix of sun and clouds, offering a change from the previous day's fog.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a warmer 7°C.
The mix of sun and clouds will continue, providing a pleasant backdrop for the day.
In terms of the general trend for the next few days, expect consistent temperatures.
The temperature will hold steady at 9°C, with very cloudy conditions prevailing.
No significant changes in conditions are anticipated, providing a stable and predictable pattern for the coming days.
This article was automatically generated