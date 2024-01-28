This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 5°C.
There will be no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a more comfortable 8°C.
Again, there's no need to worry about rain, so it's a good day to be outdoors.
Tomorrow morning will be a bit warmer than today, with temperatures around 7°C.
However, scattered showers are expected, so don't forget your raincoat.
By the afternoon, the temperature will drop a bit to 5°C and the rain will continue.
So, it might be a good idea to plan indoor activities.
Looking at the general trend for the rest of the week, temperatures will hover between 4°C and 6°C.
There will be some scattered showers throughout the week, so keep that in mind while planning for the days ahead.
Overall, it's a typical winter week in Abergavenny with cool temperatures and occasional rain.
This article was automatically generated