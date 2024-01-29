This morning in Abergavenny, expect a warm start to the day with temperatures around 9°C. There's a chance of light rain, so you might want to have your umbrella handy.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to a comfortable 10°C. However, scattered showers are expected to continue, so keep that raincoat close by.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop to a cooler 6°C. The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells, providing a bit of a contrast to today's conditions.
In the afternoon, the temperature will decrease slightly to 5°C. The sky will remain cloudy with sunny spells, so it might be a good idea to keep your sunglasses and a light jacket on hand.
For the rest of the week, temperatures will hover around 6°C. The sky will generally be clear, so you can expect plenty of sunshine. Be sure to take advantage of these pleasant conditions.
This article was automatically generated