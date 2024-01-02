This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 8°C. Moderate rain is also on the cards, so don't forget your umbrella.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 8°C. The rain will continue, so keep that umbrella handy.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the conditions will be similar to today. The temperature will be around 8°C and there will be some rain, though slightly less than today.
By tomorrow afternoon, the temperature will still be at 8°C. The rain will persist, albeit lightly.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a consistent temperature of 4°C. Expect scattered showers throughout the period.
This article was automatically generated